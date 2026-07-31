Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 3,055.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059,053 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,993,802 shares during the quarter. Exelon makes up approximately 1.4% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.20% of Exelon worth $100,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $160,000. Orographic Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $1,128,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 246,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,084,000 after buying an additional 180,584 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 70,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $50.00 price objective on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Exelon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

Key Exelon News

Here are the key news stories impacting Exelon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Exelon reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share, up from $0.39 a year earlier, while revenue increased 10% year over year to $5.97 billion and exceeded analyst expectations. Higher utility rates and solid operational execution supported the results. Exelon's Q2 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Revenues Rise Year Over Year

Exelon reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share, up from $0.39 a year earlier, while revenue increased 10% year over year to $5.97 billion and exceeded analyst expectations. Higher utility rates and solid operational execution supported the results. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.81 to $2.91, centered around the $2.86 analyst consensus, and maintained its five-year $41 billion capital investment plan. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 3.6%. Exelon maintains 2029 investment plan after screening data-center requests

Management reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.81 to $2.91, centered around the $2.86 analyst consensus, and maintained its five-year $41 billion capital investment plan. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 3.6%. Neutral Sentiment: Although adjusted earnings were broadly in line with expectations, some reports described the $0.43 result as slightly below a $0.44 consensus estimate. The revenue beat and year-over-year earnings growth offset the modest bottom-line shortfall, but did not provide a major upside surprise.

Although adjusted earnings were broadly in line with expectations, some reports described the $0.43 result as slightly below a $0.44 consensus estimate. The revenue beat and year-over-year earnings growth offset the modest bottom-line shortfall, but did not provide a major upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: Exelon reduced its overall data-center demand pipeline by 16% as AI infrastructure projects face growing opposition and permitting challenges across the United States. The revision raises uncertainty about the pace of future electricity-demand growth and potential upside from data-center customers. Exelon’s Data Center Pipeline Cut as AI Projects Face Pushback

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.59. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 11.21%.The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Exelon's payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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