Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,034 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 17,628 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Verisk Analytics worth $29,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,931 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,876 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 46,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Verisk Analytics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $236.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,671 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $851,102.91. Following the transaction, the director owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,590,346.58. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $408,776.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,741.32. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 16,507 shares of company stock worth $2,925,710 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $200.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.00. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.94 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $806.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.02 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.55%. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Trending Headlines about Verisk Analytics

Here are the key news stories impacting Verisk Analytics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target for VRSK from $240 to $260 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga

Wells Fargo raised its price target for from $240 to $260 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Verisk acquired McKenzie Intelligence Services, a geospatial intelligence and catastrophe-response company. The deal should strengthen Verisk’s real-time damage assessment and event-response capabilities for insurers. Verisk Acquires McKenzie Intelligence Services

Verisk acquired McKenzie Intelligence Services, a geospatial intelligence and catastrophe-response company. The deal should strengthen Verisk’s real-time damage assessment and event-response capabilities for insurers. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 4.3% year over year to $806 million, or 5.8% on an organic constant-currency basis. Adjusted EPS of $1.98 exceeded estimates near $1.93, supported by insurance-related subscription growth, Underwriting and Claims gains, and cost discipline. Verisk Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue increased 4.3% year over year to $806 million, or 5.8% on an organic constant-currency basis. Adjusted EPS of $1.98 exceeded estimates near $1.93, supported by insurance-related subscription growth, Underwriting and Claims gains, and cost discipline. Neutral Sentiment: Verisk declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 15. The annualized yield is approximately 0.9%, providing modest shareholder support.

Verisk declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 15. The annualized yield is approximately 0.9%, providing modest shareholder support. Negative Sentiment: Net income fell 9.8% year over year to $229 million, limiting the impact of the revenue and EPS beats. Quarterly Results

Net income fell 9.8% year over year to $229 million, limiting the impact of the revenue and EPS beats. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.45–$7.75 has a midpoint below the roughly $7.66–$7.64 analyst expectation, while revenue guidance was broadly in line. This may have prompted profit-taking after the earnings release.

Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.45–$7.75 has a midpoint below the roughly $7.66–$7.64 analyst expectation, while revenue guidance was broadly in line. This may have prompted profit-taking after the earnings release. Negative Sentiment: Chief Information Officer Nick Daffan is stepping down after two decades, with the chief technology officer serving as interim replacement. The transition creates some execution and leadership uncertainty.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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