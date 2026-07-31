Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,261 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 74,370 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in Newmont were worth $33,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 312.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $151.00 to $147.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $139.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

More Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raises earnings estimate and maintains bullish rating: Scotiabank lifted its FY2026 earnings-per-share forecast for Newmont to $8.83 from $8.80, kept a “Sector Outperform” rating, and retained a $147 price target. The target implies meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforces the view that Newmont’s production portfolio and gold exposure can support earnings growth. Scotiabank raises Newmont earnings estimate

Scotiabank lifted its FY2026 earnings-per-share forecast for Newmont to $8.83 from $8.80, kept a “Sector Outperform” rating, and retained a $147 price target. The target implies meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforces the view that Newmont’s production portfolio and gold exposure can support earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Heavy call-option buying signals bullish positioning: Investors purchased 37,951 Newmont call options on Wednesday, approximately 71% above typical daily volume. While options activity does not guarantee future performance, the unusually high call volume suggests increased speculative or hedging demand for an upside move. Investors buy high volume of Newmont call options

Investors purchased 37,951 Newmont call options on Wednesday, approximately 71% above typical daily volume. While options activity does not guarantee future performance, the unusually high call volume suggests increased speculative or hedging demand for an upside move. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont versus Equinox comparison highlights competing investment factors: Both Newmont (NEM) and Equinox Gold (EQX) are described as having growth pipelines, strong balance sheets, and shareholder-return potential. Differences in valuation, expected production growth, and expansion plans mean the comparison is relevant to investors, but it does not provide a direct new catalyst for NEM. NEM versus EQX comparison

Both Newmont (NEM) and Equinox Gold (EQX) are described as having growth pipelines, strong balance sheets, and shareholder-return potential. Differences in valuation, expected production growth, and expansion plans mean the comparison is relevant to investors, but it does not provide a direct new catalyst for NEM. Neutral Sentiment: Executive stock awards and ownership disclosures: Several Newmont executives, including the chief technical officer and chief operating officer, reported stock awards or changes in holdings. These routine filings may align management with shareholders, but they do not represent open-market purchases or materially change the company’s fundamentals. Newmont executive stock filings

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.76 and a 1-year high of $134.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.56.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Newmont had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Newmont's payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $408,852.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,060,654.68. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,001,439.70. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 9,882 shares of company stock worth $1,001,952 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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