Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,069 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 106,085 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in Oracle were worth $16,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,916,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,328,754,000 after acquiring an additional 665,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Oracle by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,286,953,000 after purchasing an additional 495,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $114.50 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $367.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Wedbush lowered their target price on Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here