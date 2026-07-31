Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,272 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock after selling 142,905 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $13,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Mining by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Barrick Mining by 2.9% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,810 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its stake in Barrick Mining by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 43,454 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Barrick Mining by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

Barrick Mining stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.48. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $54.69. The company's 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.44.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.14%.The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Barrick Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Barrick Mining from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barrick Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Barrick Mining from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded Barrick Mining from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Mining presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Barrick Mining

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

Further Reading

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