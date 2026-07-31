Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $101.46 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 98,212 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 1.4% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $101,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.7%

BDX stock opened at $165.59 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $127.59 and a one year high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,633.52. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,189 shares of company stock valued at $765,661 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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