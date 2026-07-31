Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $10.90 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,928 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,740 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $15,724,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,830 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 188,707 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,791.6% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 154,618 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $34,852,000 after buying an additional 146,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172,625 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $38,911,000 after buying an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $238.55 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $193.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.36. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.71.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. IQVIA's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Key IQVIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting IQVIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $233.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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