Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,315 shares of the company's stock after selling 69,610 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Zscaler worth $26,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,518,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,635,000 after purchasing an additional 935,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,572,358 shares of the company's stock worth $578,576,000 after buying an additional 777,414 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 61.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $576,083,000 after buying an additional 741,756 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Zscaler by 52.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,920,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,285,000 after buying an additional 661,413 shares during the period. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $60,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $363,865.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,370,294.34. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $345,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,187,696.40. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,269 shares of company stock worth $2,052,589. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Down 3.5%

ZS opened at $148.39 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.63 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.35. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of -309.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Zscaler's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. FBN Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $178.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, June 12th. Thirty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $214.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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