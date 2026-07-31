Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $5.17 Million Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,257 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $5,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 222,559 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $60,358,000 after buying an additional 69,202 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $2,500,000. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 661.6% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $366.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $398.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.37 and a 12-month high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Argus set a $460.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $550.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $441.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ADI

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total value of $389,830.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,295,536.77. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 93,858 shares of company stock valued at $38,083,630 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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