Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,773 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Ultra Clean as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,724 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $126,415,000 after purchasing an additional 293,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,399,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $86,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ultra Clean by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $46,923,000 after purchasing an additional 87,931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,798,000 after buying an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $36,486,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 8,198 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total transaction of $755,691.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,516,851.36. The trade was a 17.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 944 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $84,365.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 22,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,237.17. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 68,203 shares of company stock worth $5,838,174 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $144.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $525.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research raised Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ultra Clean from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Ultra Clean from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultra Clean

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

See Also

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