Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases 196,444 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220,028 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 196,444 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand comprises approximately 1.4% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.31% of Ingersoll Rand worth $97,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IR. FinArc Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,495,248 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $199,919,000 after purchasing an additional 518,442 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,576,720 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $526,926,000 after purchasing an additional 146,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 67.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 856,255 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $68,604,000 after purchasing an additional 344,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

More Ingersoll Rand News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingersoll Rand this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ingersoll Rand reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.86 , ahead of the $0.83 consensus estimate and up from $0.80 a year earlier. Revenue rose 8.5% year over year to $2.05 billion , exceeding the $1.96 billion estimate. Ingersoll Rand Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Ingersoll Rand reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , ahead of the $0.83 consensus estimate and up from $0.80 a year earlier. Revenue rose 8.5% year over year to , exceeding the $1.96 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to $8.0 billion-$8.1 billion , above the approximately $7.9 billion analyst consensus, signaling continued demand and order momentum. The company cited strong organic growth, portfolio strength and consistent execution. Ingersoll Rand Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to , above the approximately $7.9 billion analyst consensus, signaling continued demand and order momentum. The company cited strong organic growth, portfolio strength and consistent execution. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year 2026 EPS guidance was listed at approximately $3.57 , above the $3.48 consensus estimate. However, reports characterized the earnings forecast as essentially steady, limiting the upside reaction compared with the revenue outlook.

Full-year 2026 EPS guidance was listed at approximately , above the $3.48 consensus estimate. However, reports characterized the earnings forecast as essentially steady, limiting the upside reaction compared with the revenue outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be concerned that Ingersoll Rand’s valuation remains elevated, with a price-to-earnings ratio above 50 and a PEG ratio above 5. Earlier commentary also argued that cash-flow performance leaves limited room for further upside, increasing the risk of profit-taking after the earnings release. Ingersoll Rand Stock Looks Pricey As Cash Flow Leaves Little Upside

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.17. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.570-3.570 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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