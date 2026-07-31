Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 18,718 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,718 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,892,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sandisk by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,522 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,253,728,000 after acquiring an additional 904,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandisk by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,860 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $866,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,276 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,478,002 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $825,608,000 after acquiring an additional 828,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,361 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $705,105,000 after acquiring an additional 199,545 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth about $518,889,000.

Sandisk Trading Up 26.0%

SNDK opened at $1,279.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,734.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1,115.89. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $2,354.39. The firm has a market cap of $189.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 4.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNDK. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sandisk from $3,250.00 to $3,050.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,200.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,811.38.

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Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI spending optimism returned. Microsoft’s commitment to approximately $190 billion in capital expenditures helped ease concerns that cloud and AI infrastructure investment was slowing. The news lifted expectations for demand for data-center storage and memory products, including SanDisk’s enterprise NAND solutions. Microsoft Committed $190B CapEx and Pulled SanDisk Out of Their Slump

Microsoft’s commitment to approximately $190 billion in capital expenditures helped ease concerns that cloud and AI infrastructure investment was slowing. The news lifted expectations for demand for data-center storage and memory products, including SanDisk’s enterprise NAND solutions. Positive Sentiment: Memory-sector supply conditions appeared more favorable. Samsung Electronics reported a significant increase in chip profit and signed multiyear supply agreements with data-center operators, while warning that chip shortages could persist through 2028. That supported a broader rebound in memory stocks and reinforced the potential for stronger pricing. Why Micron, SanDisk, SK Hynix and Other Memory Stocks Are Roaring Back

Samsung Electronics reported a significant increase in chip profit and signed multiyear supply agreements with data-center operators, while warning that chip shortages could persist through 2028. That supported a broader rebound in memory stocks and reinforced the potential for stronger pricing. Positive Sentiment: Investors are positioning ahead of fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on August 5. Analysts cited the possibility of another earnings beat, with consensus estimates calling for roughly $33.38 per share in EPS. SanDisk has reportedly exceeded earnings and revenue expectations for five consecutive quarters, while long-term contracts and approximately $42 billion in commitments support visibility into future demand. SanDisk Stock Is Gaining Thursday: What’s Going On?

Analysts cited the possibility of another earnings beat, with consensus estimates calling for roughly $33.38 per share in EPS. SanDisk has reportedly exceeded earnings and revenue expectations for five consecutive quarters, while long-term contracts and approximately $42 billion in commitments support visibility into future demand. Neutral Sentiment: The rebound follows an extreme decline. SNDK had fallen roughly 57% from its peak and was considered deeply oversold, encouraging technical traders and investors seeking a recovery. However, the stock’s exceptionally high beta indicates that price swings may remain substantial. Is SanDisk Stock Crash Over?

SNDK had fallen roughly 57% from its peak and was considered deeply oversold, encouraging technical traders and investors seeking a recovery. However, the stock’s exceptionally high beta indicates that price swings may remain substantial. Negative Sentiment: Risks remain significant. Morningstar reportedly sees the AI boom as potentially finite before a possible downturn, while investors continue to worry about Chinese competition, another NAND oversupply cycle and the stock’s elevated valuation. Earnings guidance and management’s outlook will be critical to determining whether the rebound can continue. SanDisk Falls 54%: Morningstar Sees Finite AI Boom

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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