Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 10,741 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,450 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 10,741 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $17,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 970.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $292.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.05 and a 1 year high of $312.40.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Expedia Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Key Headlines Impacting Expedia Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Expedia Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target for Expedia from $262 to $322, implying approximately 9.9% upside from the referenced share price. However, it maintained a Neutral rating, suggesting valuation and execution risks remain balanced. Benzinga article

UBS raised its price target for Expedia from $262 to $322, implying approximately 9.9% upside from the referenced share price. However, it maintained a rating, suggesting valuation and execution risks remain balanced. Positive Sentiment: Expedia’s 50-day moving average recently crossed above its 200-day moving average, creating a “golden cross.” This technical signal is often viewed as evidence of improving momentum and may attract technical-focused buyers. Expedia golden cross article

Expedia’s 50-day moving average recently crossed above its 200-day moving average, creating a “golden cross.” This technical signal is often viewed as evidence of improving momentum and may attract technical-focused buyers. Positive Sentiment: Zacks identified Expedia as a strong value and momentum stock, which could support investor interest following its recent rally. Expedia value stock article Expedia momentum stock article

Zacks identified Expedia as a strong value and momentum stock, which could support investor interest following its recent rally. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley increased its target from $290 to $300 but retained an Equal Weight rating, indicating limited expected outperformance at current levels. The Fly article

Morgan Stanley increased its target from $290 to $300 but retained an rating, indicating limited expected outperformance at current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street commentary remains mixed ahead of Expedia’s upcoming earnings report. Analysts are expecting earnings growth and a potential beat, making guidance and forward booking trends key catalysts. Expedia earnings expectations article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $290.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Further Reading

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