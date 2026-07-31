Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 147,845 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM - Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582,952 shares of the company's stock after selling 147,845 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.81% of Core & Main worth $78,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNM. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Core & Main by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company's stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 145.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James D. Hope acquired 2,067 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.01 per share, with a total value of $95,102.67. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,805 shares in the company, valued at $543,148.05. The trade was a 21.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Core & Main from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Core & Main

Core & Main Price Performance

Core & Main stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $67.18.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc NYSE: CNM is a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drainage and fire protection products across North America. The company's product portfolio includes valves, hydrants, pipe and fittings, meters, couplings and other essential components that support municipal, industrial and environmental infrastructure projects. By combining a comprehensive inventory with logistics and technical support, Core & Main helps customers address complex water system and distribution challenges.

With more than 300 branch locations and over 3,500 employees, Core & Main serves a diverse customer base that includes municipalities, contractors, engineers and utility providers.

See Also

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