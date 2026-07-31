Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 45,127 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 45,127 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of American Tower worth $84,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting American Tower

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Tower reported strong Q2 2026 results, with revenue increasing to approximately $2.75 billion and net income reaching $867.5 million. Record leasing at its CoreSite data-center business and solid global tower activity supported the performance. Record CoreSite Leasing And Strong Q2 Results at American Tower

American Tower reported strong Q2 2026 results, with revenue increasing to approximately $2.75 billion and net income reaching $867.5 million. Record leasing at its CoreSite data-center business and solid global tower activity supported the performance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 financial outlook for the second time and expects data-center revenue to grow roughly 15%, benefiting from demand related to artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure. American Tower Raises 2026 Outlook Again

The company raised its 2026 financial outlook for the second time and expects data-center revenue to grow roughly 15%, benefiting from demand related to artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target to $220 from $218, while BMO Capital Markets increased its target to $195 from $190. The revisions indicate analysts see potential upside, although BMO maintained a “market perform” rating. Scotiabank Raises American Tower Price Target

Scotiabank raised its price target to $220 from $218, while BMO Capital Markets increased its target to $195 from $190. The revisions indicate analysts see potential upside, although BMO maintained a “market perform” rating. Neutral Sentiment: American Tower and Crown Castle are trading near one-year lows, but investor commentary favors American Tower because of its stronger data-center growth and repeated guidance increases. American Tower or Crown Castle

American Tower and Crown Castle are trading near one-year lows, but investor commentary favors American Tower because of its stronger data-center growth and repeated guidance increases. Neutral Sentiment: Executive Vice President Ruth T. Dowling sold a combined 1,791 shares for approximately $309,641 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Because the sales were scheduled and the executive retained a sizable position, the transactions are a limited signal rather than a clear change in management’s outlook. SEC Insider Trading Filing

Executive Vice President Ruth T. Dowling sold a combined 1,791 shares for approximately $309,641 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Because the sales were scheduled and the executive retained a sizable position, the transactions are a limited signal rather than a clear change in management’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Analysts continue to flag American Tower’s sensitivity to interest rates. Higher rates can raise borrowing costs, pressure highly leveraged REITs and make dividend-oriented investments less attractive, likely contributing to the stock’s weakness despite improving operating results. American Tower Interest Rate Risk Analysis

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $174.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $160.06 and a 1 year high of $217.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 32.76%. American Tower's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. American Tower's payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 1,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total value of $193,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,848,316.56. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised American Tower from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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