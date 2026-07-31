Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 71,009 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,792 shares of the company's stock after selling 71,009 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company's stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $298.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.27 and a 200 day moving average of $196.68. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $298.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its valuation outlook substantially. The firm reportedly sees an $500 price target, implying significant additional upside, and argues that concerns about AI disrupting software have been overdone. The bullish call is helping reinforce the market’s renewed optimism toward Snowflake’s growth prospects. Wells Fargo sees a massive number in Snowflake's future

The firm reportedly sees an $500 price target, implying significant additional upside, and argues that concerns about AI disrupting software have been overdone. The bullish call is helping reinforce the market’s renewed optimism toward Snowflake’s growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake joined Cursor’s Benchmark Partners program alongside AWS, Databricks, McKinsey, BCG and NVIDIA. The partnership is intended to help enterprises deploy and scale AI-powered software development, potentially increasing Snowflake’s visibility and usage in enterprise AI workloads. Cursor Launches Benchmark Partners Program

alongside AWS, Databricks, McKinsey, BCG and NVIDIA. The partnership is intended to help enterprises deploy and scale AI-powered software development, potentially increasing Snowflake’s visibility and usage in enterprise AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake launched an AI-agent governance layer designed to monitor agent activity, improve security and control costs. The product addresses key barriers to enterprise AI adoption and supports the company’s broader push into governance, security and data management. Snowflake launches AI agent governance layer

designed to monitor agent activity, improve security and control costs. The product addresses key barriers to enterprise AI adoption and supports the company’s broader push into governance, security and data management. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted Snowflake’s deepening enterprise AI push and approximately 30% product-revenue growth guidance as potential catalysts for further gains. The stock’s recent advance and new high suggest investors are rewarding evidence that AI may expand, rather than undermine, demand for Snowflake’s platform. Snowflake's Enterprise AI Push Deepens

and approximately 30% product-revenue growth guidance as potential catalysts for further gains. The stock’s recent advance and new high suggest investors are rewarding evidence that AI may expand, rather than undermine, demand for Snowflake’s platform. Neutral Sentiment: NTT DATA and Snowflake cautioned that identity controls alone will not secure enterprise AI agents. The discussion underscores the need for broader governance and monitoring tools—an opportunity for Snowflake, although it also highlights the complexity and execution challenges of the emerging market. NTT DATA AIVista and Snowflake

The discussion underscores the need for broader governance and monitoring tools—an opportunity for Snowflake, although it also highlights the complexity and execution challenges of the emerging market. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains a counterpoint. Directors Benoit Dageville and Frank Slootman sold sizeable blocks of SNOW shares, including approximately $18.4 million and $2.8 million transactions. The sales were disclosed as planned transactions, but they may raise valuation and insider-confidence concerns after the stock’s sharp recovery. Snowflake Director Benoit Dageville Sells Stock

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.91, for a total value of $216,644.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,589.16. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.56, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 397,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,875,594.24. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,051,274 shares of company stock worth $496,879,031 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $284.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Snowflake from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Thirty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $296.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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