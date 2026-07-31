Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes $13.06 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,251 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $13,056,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Severin Investments LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 86,535 shares of company stock worth $26,032,124 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Texas Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $312.12.

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Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $278.76 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $299.07 and its 200 day moving average is $250.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $334.03. The firm has a market cap of $254.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 31.11%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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