Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI - Free Report) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,302,958 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 91,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,748 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AESI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AESI

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of AESI opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions NYSE: AESI is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

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