Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,371 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 106,010 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.3% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $91,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $56,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 40,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,117.80. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the sale, the vice president owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,521,962.62. The trade was a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 44,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $96.29.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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