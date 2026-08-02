Liquidia Corporation $LQDA is Seven Fleet Capital Management LP's 8th Largest Position

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Free Report) by 124.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,876 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 113,609 shares during the quarter. Liquidia comprises about 2.4% of Seven Fleet Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of Liquidia worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Liquidia by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,287,792 shares of the company's stock worth $86,341,000 after purchasing an additional 360,372 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Liquidia by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,438 shares of the company's stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $3,650,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in Liquidia by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 677,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,565,000 after buying an additional 167,949 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Liquidia Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.95. Liquidia Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Liquidia had a return on equity of 46.82% and a net margin of 7.74%.The firm had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.44 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4187.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidia Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $12,782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 716,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,779,436.01. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Bloch sold 318,893 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $16,017,995.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,870,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,932,209.66. This represents a 14.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,200,754 shares of company stock valued at $144,924,608. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LQDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $75.00 price target on Liquidia in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stephens set a $130.00 price objective on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Liquidia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $129.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liquidia

Liquidia Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Free Report).

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