Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Littelfuse worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,206 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 104.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 652.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the technology company's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Littelfuse Stock Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $445.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -890.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.36 and a 12 month high of $500.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $442.89 and its 200-day moving average is $390.99.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.41. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 0.31%.The business had revenue of $738.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $703.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Littelfuse's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -640.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $520.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $465.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LFUS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 64,928 shares in the company, valued at $29,344,858.88. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total transaction of $4,963,165.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,315.48. The trade was a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

See Also

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