Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,267 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 19,599 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.02% of Littelfuse worth $64,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 876.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,927 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,240,000 after acquiring an additional 175,854 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 105.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $75,425,000 after acquiring an additional 149,570 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 32.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 612,016 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $158,518,000 after acquiring an additional 148,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,925,048 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $757,617,000 after acquiring an additional 122,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11,392.0% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 89,408 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,613,000 after acquiring an additional 88,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $396.49 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $351.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.99 and a 52 week high of $400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.53 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.Littelfuse's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio is currently -103.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 2,061 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total value of $673,349.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,164.49. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 911 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $334,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,779.52. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,012 shares of company stock worth $16,227,764. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $374.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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