Little House Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Little House Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,166 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 11,713 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.5% of Little House Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Little House Capital LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,402 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6%

NVDA opened at $195.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.21. The company's 50-day moving average is $205.71 and its 200 day moving average is $196.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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