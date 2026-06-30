Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $15.46 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,758 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 12,246 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Freedom Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $445.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $355.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $353.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $369.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.27. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.77 and a 1 year high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 151,972 shares of company stock worth $5,016,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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