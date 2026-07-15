Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,990 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Mastercard by 113.8% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 62 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard Trading Up 0.2%

MA opened at $538.88 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $464.52 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.55. The firm has a market cap of $476.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,276.21. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,702,934.17. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,880. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,005 shares of company stock worth $3,689,976 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore reiterated a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $679.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $631.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Mastercard from $671.00 to $664.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $653.78.

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Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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