Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 44,400 Shares of Laureate Education $LAUR

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,800 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 0.24% of Laureate Education worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1,060.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,101,074 shares of the company's stock worth $160,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,265 shares of the company's stock worth $114,605,000 after acquiring an additional 92,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,264 shares of the company's stock worth $76,506,000 after acquiring an additional 105,712 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,708 shares of the company's stock worth $89,384,000 after purchasing an additional 915,358 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,266,565 shares of the company's stock worth $76,315,000 after purchasing an additional 811,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Laureate Education from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Laureate Education from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Laureate Education from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Laureate Education from $41.50 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.88.

View Our Latest Report on LAUR

Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of LAUR opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $40.75.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $272.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

Further Reading

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