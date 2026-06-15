LM Advisors LLC Sells 6,252 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

LM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,252 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $279.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business's 50 day moving average price is $182.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.60. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $324.20. The company has a market cap of $244.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that can drive automatic buying from index funds and reinforce investor confidence in the company’s scale and profitability.

Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that can drive automatic buying from index funds and reinforce investor confidence in the company’s scale and profitability. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell to $345 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the AI-driven semiconductor business.

B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell to $345 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the AI-driven semiconductor business. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group lifted its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, reflecting higher expectations for Marvell’s long-term AI infrastructure growth.

Erste Group lifted its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, reflecting higher expectations for Marvell’s long-term AI infrastructure growth. Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s appointment of Dan Durn as CFO, along with the company’s reaffirmed outlook, suggests management sees a stable transition while it continues pushing its AI growth strategy. Article: Marvell Taps Adobe CFO as AI Growth Push Continues

Marvell’s appointment of Dan Durn as CFO, along with the company’s reaffirmed outlook, suggests management sees a stable transition while it continues pushing its AI growth strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage across financial media continues to highlight Marvell as a major AI infrastructure name, which keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals.

Coverage across financial media continues to highlight Marvell as a major AI infrastructure name, which keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that the stock has run up sharply and is trading at a premium valuation, which could lead to more volatility if expectations get too high.

Some commentary notes that the stock has run up sharply and is trading at a premium valuation, which could lead to more volatility if expectations get too high. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy rating but kept a $240 price target, which is below the current trading level and suggests some analysts see limited near-term upside from here.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total value of $700,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,722,527. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC set a $300.00 price objective on Marvell Technology and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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