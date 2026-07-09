Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $4.55 Million in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,304 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $4,548,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 875.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 991.3% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,021.9% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 20,869.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix is expanding beyond traditional streaming by adding short-form video from major publishers such as Condé Nast, BuzzFeed, Hearst, and Penske Media, which could help boost engagement and keep users on the platform longer. Article Title

Netflix is expanding beyond traditional streaming by adding short-form video from major publishers such as Condé Nast, BuzzFeed, Hearst, and Penske Media, which could help boost engagement and keep users on the platform longer. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish notes argue Netflix’s recent selloff may have created a buying opportunity, pointing to resilient operating performance, strong free cash flow, and growing ad revenue potential. Article Title

Several bullish notes argue Netflix’s recent selloff may have created a buying opportunity, pointing to resilient operating performance, strong free cash flow, and growing ad revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: Netflix’s possible involvement in bidding for FIFA World Cup U.S. rights could support long-term content and subscriber growth if the company decides to pursue the high-profile sports package. Article Title

Netflix’s possible involvement in bidding for FIFA World Cup U.S. rights could support long-term content and subscriber growth if the company decides to pursue the high-profile sports package. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage ahead of earnings remains mixed-to-optimistic, with some firms highlighting upside potential while others cut price targets due to slower growth expectations and competitive concerns. Article Title

Analyst coverage ahead of earnings remains mixed-to-optimistic, with some firms highlighting upside potential while others cut price targets due to slower growth expectations and competitive concerns. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution is building ahead of earnings, with multiple reports saying the stock is slipping because of concerns about slowing revenue growth, margin pressure, and whether the company’s growth story can reaccelerate. Article Title

Investor caution is building ahead of earnings, with multiple reports saying the stock is slipping because of concerns about slowing revenue growth, margin pressure, and whether the company’s growth story can reaccelerate. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns that Netflix could face a structural challenge from shorter-form “microdrama” content and changing viewer habits, which may raise questions about long-term engagement. Article Title

Netflix Stock Down 0.8%

NFLX stock opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.86 and a fifty-two week high of $128.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Phillip Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.02.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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