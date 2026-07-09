Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 4,336 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,591 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Lmcg Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $20,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Visa from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $371.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $397.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $347.66 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $329.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.89. The company has a market capitalization of $623.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $365.02.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,625,440. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 75,581 shares of company stock worth $25,627,975 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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