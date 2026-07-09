Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in onsemi $ON

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,675 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $5,367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,981,981 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $215,624,000 after buying an additional 1,112,774 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in onsemi by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,249,967 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $209,566,000 after buying an additional 22,699 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in onsemi by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 39,944 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $15,075,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $93.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.56 and a 1 year high of $134.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.01.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of onsemi in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on onsemi from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

Key onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,011,042. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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