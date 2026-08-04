Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR - Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,351 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 110,864 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.80% of Loar worth $42,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Loar by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loar during the first quarter worth $5,292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Loar by 837.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 933,216 shares of the company's stock worth $53,464,000 after acquiring an additional 833,626 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Loar by 174.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Loar during the first quarter valued at $271,000.

Get Loar alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loar news, Director Taiwo K. Danmola sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $2,120,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,289,188.74. The trade was a 39.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loar Trading Up 5.1%

NYSE:LOAR opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $83.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company's 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average is $66.62.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.71 million. Loar had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Loar's revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOAR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Loar from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Loar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Loar in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Loar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Loar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LOAR

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Loar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Loar wasn't on the list.

While Loar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here