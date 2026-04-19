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Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd Has $173.54 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
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Key Points

  • Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd reduced its Texas Instruments stake by 7.5% in Q4 to 1,000,281 shares (about $173.54M), equal to ~0.11% of TXN and roughly 3.1% of the fund's portfolio (its 18th largest holding).
  • Texas Instruments slightly missed quarterly consensus (EPS $1.27 vs $1.29; revenue $4.42B vs $4.44B) and declared a $1.42 quarterly dividend (annualized $5.68, ~2.5% yield; ex-div May 5).
  • Insiders sold 114,284 shares worth $25.53M in the last quarter — including VP sales by Ahmad Bahai and Hagop Kozanian — while institutional investors hold about 84.99% of the stock and insiders own 0.60%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 81,300 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 3.1% of Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $173,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

More Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $1,500,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,805.52. This trade represents a 13.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total transaction of $1,546,175.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,278.75. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $229.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $142.64 and a 12 month high of $231.32. The firm has a market cap of $209.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company's 50-day moving average price is $206.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $218.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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