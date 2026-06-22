Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,383 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $167,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $346,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 63.0% during the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.8% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,469 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $250,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $512.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business's 50-day moving average price is $537.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.74. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $692.00. The firm has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $620.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some recent commentary suggests LMT may be benefiting from renewed attention on defense demand, with defense-stock bulls pointing to stronger munitions needs and ongoing U.S. military replenishment priorities. Article Title

Some recent commentary suggests LMT may be benefiting from renewed attention on defense demand, with defense-stock bulls pointing to stronger munitions needs and ongoing U.S. military replenishment priorities. Positive Sentiment: Valuation-focused coverage argues Lockheed Martin may be undervalued after its recent decline, which could attract bargain hunters if investors believe the stock has overshot the fundamentals. Article Title

Valuation-focused coverage argues Lockheed Martin may be undervalued after its recent decline, which could attract bargain hunters if investors believe the stock has overshot the fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst targets remain above the current trading range, with recent price targets clustering well above where the stock is now, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if execution stabilizes. Article Title

Analyst targets remain above the current trading range, with recent price targets clustering well above where the stock is now, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if execution stabilizes. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on Lockheed Martin’s first-quarter miss, including lower-than-expected EPS and revenue, along with negative free cash flow, which has weighed on sentiment. Article Title

Investors remain focused on Lockheed Martin’s first-quarter miss, including lower-than-expected EPS and revenue, along with negative free cash flow, which has weighed on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Coverage also highlights execution issues on major programs such as F-16, C-130, CH-53K, and Seahawk, adding to concerns that profit pressures could persist even if full-year guidance is unchanged. Article Title

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here