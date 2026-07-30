Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,093 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $56,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $571.00 to $582.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price target on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $626.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: The U.S. government awarded Lockheed Martin a seven-year contract worth up to $58.62 billion for PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptor production. The award is the largest Patriot missile deal to date and should significantly expand Lockheed’s backlog, manufacturing visibility and future cash-flow potential as global conflicts deplete missile inventories. Department of War Awards Lockheed Martin $58.62B for Multiyear PAC-3 MSE Production

The U.S. government awarded Lockheed Martin a seven-year contract worth up to for PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptor production. The award is the largest Patriot missile deal to date and should significantly expand Lockheed’s backlog, manufacturing visibility and future cash-flow potential as global conflicts deplete missile inventories. Positive Sentiment: The Patriot award reinforces the company’s missile growth outlook, alongside demand for PAC-3, THAAD and PrSM systems. Recent coverage highlighted record backlog of approximately $230 billion , recovering free cash flow of $2.9 billion and strong Missile and Fire Control segment growth. Lockheed Martin: Missiles Make Valuation Attractive Again

The Patriot award reinforces the company’s missile growth outlook, alongside demand for PAC-3, THAAD and PrSM systems. Recent coverage highlighted record backlog of approximately , recovering free cash flow of $2.9 billion and strong Missile and Fire Control segment growth. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed also showcased the MORFIUS X-Rotor counter-drone system, which uses high-power microwave energy to disable drone swarms. The technology could benefit from military demand for lower-cost defenses against increasingly common unmanned threats. Tech Weekly: Tesla under strain, Lockheed innovates drone fighter

Lockheed also showcased the MORFIUS X-Rotor counter-drone system, which uses high-power microwave energy to disable drone swarms. The technology could benefit from military demand for lower-cost defenses against increasingly common unmanned threats. Neutral Sentiment: The contract is an undefinitized contract action and is stated as “up to” $58.62 billion, so the final value, timing and profitability may differ from the headline amount. Investors may also be awaiting details on production capacity and margins.

The contract is an and is stated as “up to” $58.62 billion, so the final value, timing and profitability may differ from the headline amount. Investors may also be awaiting details on production capacity and margins. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s decline suggests some investors may be taking profits or remaining cautious about valuation and execution, even after strong quarterly results and raised full-year earnings guidance. The award is strategically positive, but much of the missile-growth outlook may already be reflected in the share price.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $570.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.01. The company has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $412.55 and a 52 week high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $20.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.42% and a net margin of 8.16%.Lockheed Martin's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

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