Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.5% of Welch Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $64,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $607.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $637.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.59. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 target price on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $654.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $645.79.

View Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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