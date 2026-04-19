Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,122 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $42,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 29,639 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $3,075,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,423 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,410 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $19,674,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $665.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $645.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $591.57 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $692.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $637.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

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Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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