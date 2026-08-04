Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,577 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 11,063 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.1% of Confluence Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lockheed Martin worth $131,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,638,936 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,178,399,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,770,729,000 after acquiring an additional 527,523 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,670,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $807,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,440,840 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $696,891,000 after purchasing an additional 99,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $625,784,000 after purchasing an additional 669,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $586.28 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $529.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.66. The stock has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $419.00 and a 52-week high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $20.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.42% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.31 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 50.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $571.00 to $582.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $653.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $626.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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