Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,100 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.6% of Focused Investors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $80,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $40,092,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $645.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $591.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company's 50-day moving average price is $637.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.02. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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