Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,365 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 3,629 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $64,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $591.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $637.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.29. The stock has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.Lockheed Martin's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $673.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $645.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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