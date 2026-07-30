Lodge Hill Capital LLC Buys 215,000 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 860.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh comprises approximately 5.2% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.38% of Oshkosh worth $35,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $142.99 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $140.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $180.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.Oshkosh's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

Oshkosh News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oshkosh this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised full-year outlook: Oshkosh maintained FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance at $11.00 and set revenue guidance at approximately $11.2 billion, above the roughly $11.0 billion analyst consensus. The outlook suggests continued sales momentum. Oshkosh Corporation Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

Oshkosh maintained FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance at $11.00 and set revenue guidance at approximately $11.2 billion, above the roughly $11.0 billion analyst consensus. The outlook suggests continued sales momentum. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded estimates: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $2.87 versus the $2.63-$2. (approximately) consensus range, while revenue rose 6.7% year over year to $2.92 billion, beating the $2.79 billion estimate. Oshkosh Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $2.87 versus the $2.63-$2. (approximately) consensus range, while revenue rose 6.7% year over year to $2.92 billion, beating the $2.79 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: Robert W. Baird lifted its price target from $172 to $180 and reiterated an “outperform” rating. JPMorgan raised its target from $145 to $150, although it retained a “neutral” rating. The revisions indicate improved valuation or earnings expectations, with Baird signaling substantially more upside. Analyst price-target updates

Robert W. Baird lifted its price target from $172 to $180 and reiterated an “outperform” rating. JPMorgan raised its target from $145 to $150, although it retained a “neutral” rating. The revisions indicate improved valuation or earnings expectations, with Baird signaling substantially more upside. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared: Oshkosh announced a quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share, payable August 27 to shareholders of record August 13. The annualized yield is approximately 1.5%, supporting shareholder returns but unlikely to be a major near-term catalyst. Oshkosh declares dividend

Oshkosh announced a quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share, payable August 27 to shareholders of record August 13. The annualized yield is approximately 1.5%, supporting shareholder returns but unlikely to be a major near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Profitability declined: Adjusted EPS fell to $2.87 from $3.41 a year earlier, while GAAP net income decreased to $183.2 million from $204.8 million. The earnings decline, despite revenue growth, highlights margin and operational execution concerns. Oshkosh second-quarter results

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $67,599.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,100.24. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Oshkosh from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $171.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OSK

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

Further Reading

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