Lodge Hill Capital LLC Buys 30,000 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource comprises approximately 4.0% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Builders FirstSource worth $27,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,723 shares of the company's stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 180.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 230.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 144.1% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the company's stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $102.00 to $81.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $99.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $67.69 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $151.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 1.97%.The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

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