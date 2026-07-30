Lodge Hill Capital LLC Grows Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK - Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 507,800 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group accounts for about 2.7% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.46% of Alaska Air Group worth $18,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.000-1.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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