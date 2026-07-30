Lodge Hill Capital LLC Has $162.97 Million Holdings in PHINIA Inc. $PHIN

Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN - Free Report) by 450.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,381,150 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,948,820 shares during the period. PHINIA comprises approximately 23.9% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned 6.43% of PHINIA worth $162,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PHINIA by 464.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,745 shares of the company's stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 62,333 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PHINIA by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in PHINIA by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PHINIA by 6.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,462,000 after buying an additional 58,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of PHINIA by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 94,270 shares of the company's stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $100,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,177,195.49. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Samantha Pombier sold 2,227 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $183,415.72. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,637 shares in the company, valued at $546,623.32. The trade was a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PHINIA from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on PHINIA in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded PHINIA from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded PHINIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut PHINIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHINIA

PHINIA Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:PHIN opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $86.93. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.13.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $878.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.67 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. PHINIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

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