Lodge Hill Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $25,833,000. Reliance makes up about 3.8% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Reliance as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Reliance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reliance by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Reliance by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 2,353 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.21, for a total transaction of $974,636.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,394 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,188.74. This trade represents a 10.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $403.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's fifty day moving average is $389.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.01. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.31 and a 52-week high of $419.83.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business's revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. Reliance has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Reliance's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Reliance from $372.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Reliance from $378.00 to $376.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Research Partners lifted their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Reliance from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $378.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Reliance

Reliance Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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