Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 917.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,501 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 420,649 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.8% of Logan Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $43,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 859.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $5,803,248,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 800.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 42,367,807 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,972,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,661,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $81.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $342.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.23 and a 200 day moving average of $91.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here