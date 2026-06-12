Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $22.32 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,349 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up about 0.9% of Logan Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $22,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company's stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 3,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $156.46 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $153.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.83. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80. The company has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $39,134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 331,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,111,134.88. The trade was a 41.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,403,142 shares of company stock valued at $388,820,943 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

More Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista’s rollout of its 7060XE7 Series 1.6T networking platforms supports the AI growth story, as the products are designed for rack-scale AI infrastructure and higher-capacity data-center networking. Article Title

Arista’s rollout of its 7060XE7 Series 1.6T networking platforms supports the AI growth story, as the products are designed for rack-scale AI infrastructure and higher-capacity data-center networking. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Arista Networks, adding to signs that Wall Street expects continued earnings growth. Article Title

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Arista Networks, adding to signs that Wall Street expects continued earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market volatility tied to AI spending, interest rates, and growth concerns may be increasing attention on AI infrastructure names like ANET, but it is not a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Broader market volatility tied to AI spending, interest rates, and growth concerns may be increasing attention on AI infrastructure names like ANET, but it is not a company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim may weigh on sentiment, even though the trades were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna upgraded Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $185.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here