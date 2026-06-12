Logan Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,737 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the retailer's stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $1,600,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 687,287 shares in the company, valued at $83,821,522.52. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 117,008 shares of company stock worth $14,492,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.43 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The business's fifty day moving average price is $125.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.66. The company has a market capitalization of $958.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital upgraded Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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