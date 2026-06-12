Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,592 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,419 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,592 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.8% of Logan Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $225.04 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $210.80 and its 200 day moving average is $219.01. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.86, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $235.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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