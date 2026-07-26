Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys 21,615 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.0% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 225,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $45,939,000 after purchasing an additional 84,577 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 19,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $521.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.47. The business's 50-day moving average price is $512.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.22 and a 1 year high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $522.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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