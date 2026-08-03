Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,794 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 0.1% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Waste Management were worth $19,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,916,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 279.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,075,906 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 792,037 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 23,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,945 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 767,615 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3,209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 681,366 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $150,466,000 after purchasing an additional 660,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,990,067 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,566,508,000 after purchasing an additional 553,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company's stock.

More Waste Management News

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets. Barclays increased its target from $270 to $277 and maintained an Overweight rating, while Stifel Nicolaus raised its target from $252 to $261 and reiterated Buy. These targets imply substantial upside and reinforce the bullish case for WM. Barclays and Stifel analyst actions

Barclays increased its target from $270 to $277 and maintained an Overweight rating, while Stifel Nicolaus raised its target from $252 to $261 and reiterated Buy. These targets imply substantial upside and reinforce the bullish case for WM. Positive Sentiment: RBC also lifted its price target from $240 to $244, citing a more favorable valuation outlook, although it retained a Sector Perform rating. RBC raises Waste Management price target

from $240 to $244, citing a more favorable valuation outlook, although it retained a Sector Perform rating. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter profitability was better than expected. WM reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share, above the $1.98 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 4% year over year to $6.68 billion. Management highlighted margin expansion, technology investments and progress integrating its healthcare-services operations. WM Q2 earnings call highlights

WM reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share, above the $1.98 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 4% year over year to $6.68 billion. Management highlighted margin expansion, technology investments and progress integrating its healthcare-services operations. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank maintained its Hold rating. The decision suggests analysts see balanced upside and downside risks following the earnings report. Scotiabank maintains Hold rating

The decision suggests analysts see balanced upside and downside risks following the earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Revenue expectations and operating volumes remain concerns. WM’s full-year revenue outlook of approximately $26.38 billion was slightly below analysts’ expectations, and softer collection volumes could offset margin gains and integration benefits. WM Q2 business review

WM’s full-year revenue outlook of approximately $26.38 billion was slightly below analysts’ expectations, and softer collection volumes could offset margin gains and integration benefits. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group issued a bearish FY2026 earnings forecast, adding a cautious counterpoint to the more optimistic target increases from other firms. Erste Group bearish forecast

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Waste Management from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $226.89 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $248.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.11%.The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Waste Management's payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Further Reading

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